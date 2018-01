Jan 4 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc :

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES LEADING REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES FIRM IN THE NORDICS

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE UNDISCLOSED

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP - ‍OVENIA WILL IMMEDIATELY REBRAND AS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL THROUGHOUT FINLAND​

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - ‍ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF OVENIA GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: