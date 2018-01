Jan 26 (Reuters) - Colony Bankcorp Inc:

* COLONY BANKCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* ‍DURING Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY REPORTED NET INTEREST INCOME OF $9.92 MILLION COMPARED TO $9.57 MILLION FOR Q4 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* COLONY BANKCORP - ‍DURING QUARTER EARNINGS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED $2.04 MILLION OR $0.24 PER SHARE DUE TO TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: