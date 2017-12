Dec 12 (Reuters) - Colony Northstar Inc:

* COLONY NORTHSTAR TO COMBINE RETAIL DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS WITH S2K FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

* COLONY NORTHSTAR - PROPOSED DEAL WOULD INCLUDE CO CONTRIBUTING ITS BROKER-DEALER IN EXCHANGE FOR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN S2K

* COLONY NORTHSTAR - COLONY S2K WILL BE LED BY STEVEN KANTOR, CEO

* COLONY NORTHSTAR - S2K WOULD BE REBRANDED AS COLONY S2K HOLDINGS LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )