2 个月前
BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of shares
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月6日 / 上午10点11分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of shares

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Colony Starwood Homes-

* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares

* Colony Starwood Homes - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 23 million of its common shares, consisting of 11.6 million common shares offered by co

* Colony Starwood Homes- intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of its previously-announced pending acquisition of a portfolio

* The underwritten public offering is for gross proceeds of approximately $406.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

