BRIEF-Coltene Holding H1 EBIT up 6.2 pct at CHF 9.6 million

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Coltene Holding AG:

* Sales of Chf 78.0 Million in First Half of 2017

* OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 6.2% TO CHF 9.6 MILLION (2016 H1: CHF 9.0 MILLION)

* H1 FREE CASH FLOW ROSE TO CHF 5.0 MILLION AND MORE THAN DOUBLED PREVIOUS YEAR'S CHF 2.1 MILLION

* IS NOW SELLING ITS HIGH-QUALITY DIAMOND AND CARBIDE BURS UNDER DIATECH BRAND NAME IN NORTH AMERICA

* AIMS TO CAPTURE MARKET'S FUTURE GROWTH POTENTIAL AND SUSTAINABLY RAISE EBIT MARGIN TO 15% OF NET SALES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)