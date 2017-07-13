BRIEF-Columbia Banking System appoints Clint Stein chief operating officer

July 13 (Reuters) - Columbia Banking System Inc

* Columbia Banking System appoints clint stein executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Stein will fill role vacated by hadley robbins, who was recently named president and chief executive officer

* Columbia Banking System - intends to conduct a national search for new cfo and both internal and external candidates will be considered

* Stein will maintain his responsibilities as chief financial officer until a successor is named