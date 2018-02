Feb 15 (Reuters) - Columbia Property Trust Inc:

* COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* ‍2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES SUBSTANTIAL FFO AND NOI GROWTH​

* SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.41 - $1.46‍​

* QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $0.32

* SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE $1.41 - $1.46‍​

* COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SEES 2018 SAME STORE NOI - CASH UP 10 PERCENT - UP 12 PERCENT

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: