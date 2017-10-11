FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust expands in Washington D.C. with acquisition of 1800 M Street
2017年10月11日 / 晚上8点50分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust expands in Washington D.C. with acquisition of 1800 M Street

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Columbia Property Trust Inc

* Columbia Property Trust expands in Washington, D.C. with acquisition of 1800 M Street

* Columbia Property Trust Inc - deal for ‍$421 million​

* Columbia Property Trust - ‍ co, along with JV partner Allianz Real Estate, announced acquisition of office building in Washington, D.C.​

* Columbia Property - co to take 55 percent interest in property, serve as managing partner responsible for property management, directing leasing activities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

