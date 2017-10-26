FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co posts Q3 earnings per share $1.25
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
深度分析
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
深度分析
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点23分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co posts Q3 earnings per share $1.25

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co

* Columbia Sportswear Company reports third quarter and year-to-date financial results; updates full year 2017 financial outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $1.25

* Q3 sales $747.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $736.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70 including items

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍board of directors approved a 6 percent increase in company’s regular quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share​

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍reiterate full year 2017 financial outlook​

* Columbia Sportswear Co - sees FY 2017 operating margin of up to approximately 10.3 percent​

* Columbia Sportswear - ‍consolidated inventories of $558.6 million at September 30, 2017 were 5 percent lower than $588.0 million balance at september 30, 2016​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.79, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbia Sportswear Co - “‍optimistic that we will continue to generate global growth, including a return to growth in our U.S. wholesale business in first half of 2018”​

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍reiterate full year 2017 financial outlook, which now incorporates anticipated costs of project connect​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below