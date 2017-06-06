BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co reports strategic realignment of corporate leadership team

June 6 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co:

* Columbia Sportswear Co - tom cusick will be promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Columbia Sportswear Co - cusick will continue to act as chief financial officer and treasurer until a successor is appointed

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍tim boyle has resumed role of president in addition to his role as chief executive officer​

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍effective july 1, 2017, several members of senior leadership team will be elevated to new roles or take on additional responsibilities​