BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co says Q2 loss per share $0.17

July 27 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co :

* Columbia Sportswear Company reports second quarter and first half financial results; updates full year 2017 financial outlook

* Columbia Sportswear Co - Sees FY net income growth up to 4 percent between about $193 million and $200 million, or about $2.74 to $2.84 earnings per share

* Q2 loss per share $0.17 including items

* Q2 sales $398.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $394.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 operating income growth of about 3 percent to between about $256 million and $265 million

* Sees FY 2017 effective income tax rate of about 23.0 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: