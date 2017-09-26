FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus gold enters into formal JV with Nordgold to develop Montagne D'or gold deposit in French Guiana
2017年9月26日 / 下午12点45分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Columbus gold enters into formal JV with Nordgold to develop Montagne D'or gold deposit in French Guiana

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Columbus Gold Corp

* Columbus Gold enters into formal JV with Nordgold to develop the Montagne D‘or gold deposit in French Guiana

* Columbus Gold Corp - Columbus Gold retains a 44.99% interest, and nordgold a 55.01% interest in Compagnie Minière Montagne D‘or

* Columbus Gold Corp - ‍Columbus Gold appointed two nominees, and Nordgold appointed three nominees, to five-person board of directors of JV company​

* Columbus Gold-under terms of agreement, Nordgold is operator

* Columbus Gold Corp - will not be required to spend at Montagne D‘or until such time as board of JV company decides to construct mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

