BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon - Q2 earnings per diluted share $0.54
2017年10月31日 / 上午10点47分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon - Q2 earnings per diluted share $0.54

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Columbus McKinnon Corp

* Columbus McKinnon reports $0.54 earnings per diluted share for second quarter fiscal year 2018

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 sales $212.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbus McKinnon Corp - ‍backlog was $162.7 million as of September 30, 2017, a decrease of $10.6 million compared with June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

