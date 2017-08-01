FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月1日

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Columbus Mckinnon reports $0.51 earnings per diluted share on 37% sales growth for first quarter fiscal year 2018

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - backlog increased 12.2% to $173.3 million as of June 30, 2017 compared with march 31, 2017

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - "anticipate that sales in fiscal q2 will be comparable with quarter just completed"

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - expects capital expenditures in fiscal 2018 to be approximately $20 million.

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp qtrly revenue $203.7 million versus $149.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $190.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

