BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp
* Columbus Mckinnon reports $0.51 earnings per diluted share on 37% sales growth for first quarter fiscal year 2018
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - backlog increased 12.2% to $173.3 million as of June 30, 2017 compared with march 31, 2017
* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - "anticipate that sales in fiscal q2 will be comparable with quarter just completed"
* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - expects capital expenditures in fiscal 2018 to be approximately $20 million.
* Columbus Mckinnon Corp qtrly revenue $203.7 million versus $149.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $190.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S