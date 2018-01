BRIEF-Columbus Strengthens Board Of Directors And Realigns Management Team

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Columbus Gold Corp:

* COLUMBUS STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND REALIGNS MANAGEMENT TEAM

* COLUMBUS GOLD CORP - ‍ROBERT GIUSTRA HAS RESIGNED AS CEO AND WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN​

* COLUMBUS GOLD CORP - ANDREW YAU CONTINUES IN HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* COLUMBUS GOLD CORP - ‍ROCK LEFRANÇOIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT AND WILL HOLD TITLES OF PRESIDENT & COO​

* COLUMBUS GOLD - ‍ MADE CHANGES TO BOARD FROM RECENT DECISION OF MONTAGNE D'OR JOINT-VENTURE TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF MONTAGNE D'OR GOLD DEPOSIT​