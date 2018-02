BRIEF-Comcast CEO says prepared to be co-owners of Sky

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* CEO SAYS TODAY‘S ANNOUNCEMENT TRIGGERS THE START OF THE REGULATORY PROCESS

* CEO SAYS DO NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL REGULATORY ISSUES WITH SKY DEAL

* CEO SAYS WE WILL MAINTAIN SKY‘S UK HEADQUARTERS

* CEO SAYS WE WILL SUPPORT SKY AS LEADER IN CONTENT CREATION

* CEO SAYS WE HAVE RESPECT FOR SKY NEWS AND STRONG TRACK RECORD

* CEO SAYS THERE ARE STRONG STRATEGIC BENEFITS IN COMBINING SKY WITH COMCAST

* CFO ASKED ABOUT INTEREST IN OTHER FOX ASSETS, SAYS WE HERE TO TALK ABOUT SKY

* CEO HAVE NOT SPOKEN TO SKY UNTIL THIS MORNING

* CEO WE WILL DISCUSS FURTHER DOWN THE LINE WHAT TO DO IF FOX DOES NOT BACK THE DEAL

* CEO WE HAVE NOT HAD ANY CONTACT WITH THE MURDOCHS SINCE THEY ANNOUNCED THE DEAL TO SELL FOX ASSETS

* CFO THIS WILL CHANGE OUR INTERNATIONAL PROFILE FOR THE BETTER

* CEO THE OFFERED PRICE GIVES COMCAST INVESTORS A DEAL THAT IS POSITIVE TO CASHFLOW IN THE FIRST YEAR

* CEO WE ARE PREPARED TO BE CO-OWNERS OF SKY WITH FOX OR DISNEY AS LONG AS WE HAVE 50 PERCENT PLUS ONE SHARE

* CFO THE PREMIER LEAGUE AUCTION RESULT WAS A FACTOR, BUT NOT THE DRIVING REASON FOR THE OFFER Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)