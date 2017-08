June 8 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* Comcast Corporation announces preliminary results of 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

* Says shareholders approved advisory vote on executive compensation

* Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast's Board of Directors for one-year terms at the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

* Shareholders voted that advisory vote on executive compensation be conducted every year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: