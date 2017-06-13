FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comerica announces adjustments for legacy sterling warrants
2017年6月13日 / 下午1点36分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Comerica announces adjustments for legacy sterling warrants

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc

* Comerica announces adjustments for legacy sterling warrants

* Comerica - adjustments in accordance with terms of outstanding legacy sterling bancshares, warrants to purchase shares of co stock, par value $5/ share

* Comerica Inc - sterling warrant exercise price will be reduced to $7.177 per share and warrant share number will be increased to 0.24 per share

* Comerica Inc - each of these adjustments will be effective on june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

