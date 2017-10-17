FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Comerica Inc Q3 income per common share $1.26‍​
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 中午12点03分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Comerica Inc Q3 income per common share $1.26‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc

* Comerica Inc - qtrly diluted income per common share $1.26‍​

* Comerica Inc - qtrly net interest income $‍​546 million versus $450 million last year

* Comerica Inc - qtrly provision for credit losses $ 24 million versus $16 million

* Comerica Inc - quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.51 ‍​percent versus 10.69 percent last year

* Comerica inc - now expect 2019 results will include a benefit of $305 million as a result of gear up initiative

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comerica - excluding restructuring charges, tax benefits from employee stock transactions, adjusted eps $1.27 for third quarter 2017‍​

* Comerica inc - “as far as hurricanes in Texas and Florida, credit impact is expected to be manageable”‍​

* Comerica Inc - expects Q4 net interest income to reflect lower nonaccrual interest recoveries, partially offset by loan growth‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below