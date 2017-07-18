BRIEF-Comerica reports qtrly income per common share $1.13

July 18 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc:

* Comerica reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Comerica Inc - qtrly income per common share $1.13 ‍​

* Comerica Inc - Q2 net interest income $500 million versus $445 million last year

* Comerica inc - q2 provision for credit losses $17 million versus $49 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comerica Inc sees restructuring charges of $40 to $50 million in full year 2017, compared to $93 million in 2016.

* Comerica inc sees full-year 2017 provision of 20-25 basis points and net charge-offs to remain low ‍​

* Comerica Inc - for FY 2017, co expects gear up initiative of $30 million in revenue and $125 million in expense savings

* Comerica Inc sees 2017 growth in average loans of 1 percent

* Comerica Inc - Q2 2017 average loan growth of $823 million, or 2 percent

* Comerica Inc - quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.51 percent versus 10.49 in Q2 2016

* Comerica Inc sees full-year 2017 net interest income higher