BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Commerce Union Bancshares Inc:
* Commerce Union Bancshares reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - community first merger on track to close q1 2018
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - qtrly net interest income $9.1 million versus $7.8 million
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - “outlook for remainder of 2017 continues to be very positive”
* Commerce Union Bancshares - although expenses relating to planned merger to continue through next several qtrs, core earnings are expected to grow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: