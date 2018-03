March 6 (Reuters) - Commercehub Inc:

* COMMERCEHUB ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY GTCR AND SYCAMORE PARTNERS FOR $1.1 BILLION

* COMMERCEHUB INC - DEAL FOR $22.75 IN CASH PER SHARE

* COMMERCEHUB INC - ‍ BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL​