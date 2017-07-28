BRIEF-Commercial Metals to redeem outstanding senior notes due 2018

July 28 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial Metals Co - following expiration of tender offer, approximately $235.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2018 notes remain outstanding