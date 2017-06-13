FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commercial Metals to sell CMC Cometals division
BRIEF-Commercial Metals to sell CMC Cometals division

June 13 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co-

* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division

* Commercial Metals Co - plans to pursue a sale of its cmc cometals steel division located in irving, texas, which markets steel products​

* Says cometals team will continue to operate from its current locations in U.S., China, Benelux and Russia

* Commercial Metals Co - ‍plans to pursue a restructuring and sale of remaining trading operations located in asia and australia​

* Commercial Metals-‍cmc cometals international sarl to sell its raw materials trading division, cmc cometals, to affiliates of carlyle group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

