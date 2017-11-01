BRIEF-CommScope Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.26

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CommScope Holding Company Inc

* CommScope reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 sales $1.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.10 to $2.17

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.14

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.53 billion to $4.58 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $4.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CommScope Holding - FY revenue guidance is within previous guidance range for 2017, but margins are expected to be lower than previously anticipated​

* CommScope Holding - ‍has taken action to raise pricing on certain enterprise products, expects to benefit from these actions beginning in Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: