BRIEF-CommScope Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.26

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CommScope Holding Company Inc
* CommScope reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q3 sales $1.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.50
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.10 to $2.17
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.14
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.53 billion to $4.58 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $4.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CommScope Holding - FY revenue guidance is within previous guidance range for 2017, but margins are expected to be lower than previously anticipated
* CommScope Holding - has taken action to raise pricing on certain enterprise products, expects to benefit from these actions beginning in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: