Oct 26 (Reuters) - Community Bankers Trust Corp

* Community Bankers Trust Corporation reports results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Community Bankers Trust Corp qtrly net interest income $11.03 mln‍​ versus $10.5 million

* Community Bankers Trust Corp - qtrly ‍net interest income $11.0 million versus $10.5 million​