Oct 20 (Reuters) - Community Financial Corp

* The Community Financial Corporation reports a 44 pct increase in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

Community Financial Corp - ‍net interest income increased 8.5 pct to $11.0 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​