Dec 5 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL DADE CITY, FLORIDA HOSPITAL TO ADVENTIST HEALTH SYSTEM

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - HOSPITAL INCLUDED IN THE TRANSACTION IS ONE OF ADDITIONAL PLANNED DIVESTITURES DISCUSSED ON Q3 2017 EARNINGS CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: