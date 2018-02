BRIEF-Community Health Systems Q4 Loss Per Share $17.98

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $17.95 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $17.98

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 31.6 PERCENT TO $3.059 BILLION

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - ‍ON A SAME-STORE BASIS, ADMISSIONS DECREASED 1.7 PERCENT & ADJUSTED ADMISSIONS DECREASED 0.9 PERCENT IN QUARTER

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX OF $475 MILLION TO $575 MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $13,600 MILLION TO $13,900​ MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.10

* SEES ‍2018 SAME-STORE HOSPITAL ANNUAL ADJUSTED ADMISSIONS OF DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5 %​