July 28 (Reuters) - Community West Bancshares:

* Community West Bancshares earnings grow 38% yoy to $1.6 million in 2Q17 highlighted by 21% loan growth yoy and 28% non-interest bearing deposit growth yoy; quarterly common stock dividend declared

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Community West Bancshares - ‍net interest income for 2q17 was $8.0 million, 16.5% increase