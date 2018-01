BRIEF-Commvault Posts Q3 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.30

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Commvault Systems Inc:

* COMMVAULT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.30

* Q3 REVENUE $180.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $182 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN QUARTER, RECORDED ABOUT $59 MILLION OF NON-CASH INCOME TAX CHARGES

* COMMVAULT - ‍ESTIMATED CASH TAXES FOR FISCAL 2018, 2019 EXPECTED TO BE IN $6 MILLION TO $7 MILLION RANGE/YEAR AND RELATED PRIMARILY TO CO‘S INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS​

* COMMVAULT - INCOME TAX CHARGES IN QUARTER RELATED TO IMPACT OF LOWER U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE ON DTA

* COMMVAULT - INCOME TAX CHARGES IN QUARTER ALSO RELATED TO IMPACT OF RECORDING VALUATION ALLOWANCE AGAINST REMAINING DTA VALUE