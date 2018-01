BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings Acquires Foam Fabricators For $247.5 Million

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Compass Diversified Holdings:

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS ACQUIRES FOAM FABRICATORS

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - DEAL FOR ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF $247.5 MILLION​

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH A DRAW ON ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FOAM FABRICATORS FROM ITS OWNER WARREN FLORKIEWICZ​

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - ‍PLATFORM ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE​

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-JAMES K. HUGHES, PRESIDENT OF FOAM FABRICATORS, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CONTINUE LEADING COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: