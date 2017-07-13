FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compass Gold Signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月13日

BRIEF-Compass Gold Signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Compass Gold Corp:

* Compass Gold signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

* Compass Gold Corp - as part of acquisition, company will complete a 5:1 consolidation of its shares

* Compass Gold Corp - compass will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on a 0.6:1 basis

* Compass Gold Corp - Compass has also agreed to pay up to $50,000 in transaction costs incurred by MGE or MGE shareholders in connection with deal

* Compass Gold- co will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on 0.6:1 basis, result in issuance of aggregate of 12 million post-consolidation shares

* Compass Gold Corp - Co and Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd have entered into a binding letter of intent dated July 13, 2017

* Compass Gold-co to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of MGE in exchange for issuance of post‐consolidation shares of co to shareholders of MGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

