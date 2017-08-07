BRIEF-Compass Minerals International Q2 loss per share $0.19

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc

* Compass Minerals reports second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $228 million versus I/B/E/S view $261.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.50

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Compass Minerals International Inc - ‍restructuring plan expected to result in a charge of about $4 million in Q3 of 2017​

* Compass Minerals International Inc - expects to achieve about $10 million in cost reductions in 2017, about $20 million in ongoing savings beginning in 2018​

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $125 to $140 million