BRIEF-Compass Minerals International reports Q3 EPS of $0.65 excluding items
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点46分 / 更新于 14 小时内

BRIEF-Compass Minerals International reports Q3 EPS of $0.65 excluding items

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass Minerals reports year-over-year earnings growth for the third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 revenue rose 62 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.50 to $2.80

* Restructuring plan initiated in July 2017 is on track​

* Expects to achieve about $10 million in cost reductions this year from restructuring plan

* Expects to achieve approximately $20 million in ongoing savings beginning in 2018​ from restructuring plan

* Sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures $120 million to $130 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

