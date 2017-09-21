BRIEF-Compass Minerals Int'l reports production constraints at Goderich Mine

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Expects to return to normal operating rates within six weeks for Goderich, Ontario, Rock Salt Mine

* Compass minerals reports short-term production constraints at goderich mine

* Full-year eps guidance reduced​

* Company now expects full-year 2017 earnings per share to range from $2.50 to $2.80​

* While no injuries resulted from incident, a portion of mine’s main conveyance system has been damaged

* ‍goderich, Ontario, Rock Salt Mine is operating at reduced rates due to geological movements which created partial ceiling fall on sept. 18

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S