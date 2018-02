Feb 13 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* COMPASS MINERALS REPORTS SOLID FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $457.9 MILLION

* SEES FY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.75 TO $3.25

* COMPASS MINERALS- ONE-TIME TAX CHARGES REDUCED QTRLY RESULTS TO LOSS OF $0.13/DILUTED SHARE; EXCLUDING TAX CHARGES, QTRLY EARNINGS/DILUTED SHARE $1.66