Nov 21 (Reuters) - Competition Bureau:

* Competition Bureau says it is closing its investigation into allegations of “abuse of dominance” by Loblaw​

* ‍Competition Bureau says no conclusion of abuse of dominance in its investigation related to Loblaw

* Competition Bureau says concluded no further action was warranted​ in relation to investigation