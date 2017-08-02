BRIEF-Compugen Q2 loss per share $0.18

1 分钟阅读
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Compugen Ltd
* Compugen reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Compugen ltd - names paul sekhri as chairman of board effective october 2, 2017
* Compugen ltd - as of june 30, 2017, cash and cash related accounts totaled $46.1 million, compared with $61.5 million as of december 31, 2016
* Compugen ltd - now planning on filing an investigational new drug application for com701 towards end of q1 of 2018