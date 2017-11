Nov 6 (Reuters) - Compugen Ltd

* Compugen Ltd - ‍advancing COM902 into manufacturing in anticipation of filing an investigational new drug (IND) application in 2019​

* Compugen Ltd - ‍entered into process development and manufacturing service agreement with Bayer Healthcare LLC (Bayer) to produce COM902

* Compugen Ltd - ‍working towards filing IND for COM902 in 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: