BRIEF-Computer Programs And Systems entered into second amendment to existing credit agreement
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
2017年10月17日 / 晚上6点58分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Computer Programs And Systems entered into second amendment to existing credit agreement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Computer Programs And Systems Inc :

* Computer programs and systems inc - ‍on Oct. 13, co entered into second amendment to CPSI’s existing credit agreement, dated as of January 8, 2016​

* Computer programs and systems- second amendment ‍to refinance, decrease current aggregate committed size of credit facilities from $175 million to $162 million​

* Computer programs and systems inc - ‍maturity date of amended facilities was extended to October 13, 2022 - SEC filing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
