BRIEF-comScore names new independent directors to board
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 中午11点57分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-comScore names new independent directors to board

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - comScore Inc

* comScore names new independent directors to board

* ComScore Inc - ‍Starboard has agreed to dismiss its current litigation against company​

* comScore Inc - ‍four new directors will join five directors currently serving on comScore’s board​

* comScore Inc - ‍company announced that its tax asset protection rights agreement has been amended to accelerate expiration date to September 28, 2017​

* comScore Inc - ‍new independent directors, proposed by Starboard and approved by co’s board, will be Wesley Nichols, Paul Reilly and Bryan Wiener​

* comScore Inc - ‍Starboard Value Lp a 4.8% ownership position in co ​

* comScore Inc - ‍agreed to appoint new independent directors to its board as part of a settlement agreement with Starboard Value Lp​

* comScore Inc - ‍another new independent director to be proposed by Starboard will be named shortly as well​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

