BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.07

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER AND UPDATES ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 SALES $121.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $106.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $550 MILLION TO $575 MILLION

* QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE $165.7 MILLION

* AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017, COMPANY HAD BACKLOG OF $490.4 MILLION

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - NET SALES FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN ITS Q2 OF FISCAL 2017

* INCREASING ITS GAAP DILUTED EPS 2018 GOAL TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.44 TO $0.46

* EXPECTS TO REPORT AN OPERATING LOSS AND NET LOSS IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018

* EXPECTS EACH OF THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018 ACHIEVING OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME

* CO‘S Q4 OF FISCAL 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE PEAK QUARTER - BY FAR - FOR CONSOLIDATED NET SALES, GAAP OPERATING INCOME

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - 2018 FISCAL YEAR FINANCIAL TARGETS DO NOT INCLUDE $6.7 MILLION OF BFT-1 INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LICENSE FEES CO EARNED IN FISCAL 2017