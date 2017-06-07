FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Q3 earnings per share $0.19
2017年6月7日 / 晚上9点33分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Q3 earnings per share $0.19

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and finalized its fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 sales $127.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $550 million to $555 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.13 excluding items

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp - ‍updated its fy gaap diluted eps goal to approximately $0.67 per diluted share​

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp - sees fy ‍adjusted ebitda in a range of $68.0 million to $70.0 million​

* Comtech - expects its consolidated net sales and adjusted ebitda in its q4 to be highest of any quarter in fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $575.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comtech Telecommunications- anticipates fiscal 2018 will be "break-out year" for orders and sales of its heights products, rather than q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

