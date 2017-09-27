BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp announces results for fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year and provides fiscal 2018 guidance

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 sales $147.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share about $0.41 to $0.44

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $550 million to $575 million

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp - ‍net sales and adjusted ebitda for its q1 and q2 2018 are expected to be lower​

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp - ‍company's Q4 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be peak quarter for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA​