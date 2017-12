Dec 20 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. RECEIVES $1.5 MILLION CONTRACT FOR SATELLITE EQUIPMENT SPARES FROM BRAZILIAN MILITARY

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP - IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, CO‘S UNIT COMTECH SYSTEMS HAS RECEIVED ADDITIONAL $1.5 MILLION CONTRACT FROM BRAZILIAN MILITARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: