Dec 18 (Reuters) - Consolidated Edison Inc:

* CON EDISON - ISSUED A REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS TO SECURE ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS CONSISTENT WITH NEW YORK CITY‘S AND NEW YORK STATE‘S ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS​

* CON EDISON SAYS WAS CONSIDERING INVESTING AT LEAST $100 MILLION ANNUALLY IN BID TO AVOID CONSTRUCTION OF MAJOR NEW GAS PIPELINE