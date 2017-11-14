FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cona Resources reports Q3 loss per share $0.06
2017年11月14日

BRIEF-Cona Resources reports Q3 loss per share $0.06

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd

* Cona Resources Ltd. announces third quarter 2017 results and 2018 guidance

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍production was 17,606 boe/d for Q3 of 2017, slightly ahead of Q2 production of 17,280 boe/d​

* Cona Resources Ltd - qtrly ‍​ loss per share $0.06

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees production for year ending December 31, 2017 to be within guidance of 17,400 boe/d​

* Cona Resources Ltd qtrly ‍normalized FFO per share $0.25​

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍current 2018 plan contemplates maintaining production volumes at existing levels with $61.5 million of development capital​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees ‍2017 capital expenditures in line with guidance of $60.0 million​

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍will work to improve “ability to generate additional free cash flow that can be used to repay debt as a priority”​

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍operating netbacks for Q3 of 2017 of $21.22 per boe​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2018 capital expenditures $61.5 mln‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2018 production 17,400 boe/d‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - excluding hedging, sees 2018 FFO $97 million

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2018 funds from operations, indluding hedging, $82 mln‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2017 funds from operations, indluding hedging, $94 mln‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - excluding hedging, sees 2017 FFO $94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

