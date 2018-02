BRIEF-Conagra Brands Enters Into Term Loan Agreement

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc:

* CONAGRA BRANDS INC SAYS ON FEB 22, IT ENTERED INTO A TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

* CONAGRA BRANDS - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR TERM LOANS TO CO IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT IN EXCESS OF $300 MILLION

* CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS ON FEB 26, CO BORROWED FULL AMOUNT OF $300 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT

* CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS IT USED PROCEEDS FROM THE BORROWING TO MAKE A VOLUNTARY PENSION PLAN CONTRIBUTION OF $300 MILLION