BRIEF-ConAgra Brands Inc Q1 EPS $0.36 from continuing operations

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ConAgra Brands Inc:
* ConAgra Brands reports strong first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.46
* Qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment increased 2% to $616 million
* Q1 net sales for grocery & snacks segment decreased 2% to $746 million
* Qtrly net sales for foodservice segment decreased 6% to $252 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fiscal 2018 outlook
* Fiscal 2018 outlook includes expected results of Wesson Oil business for full fiscal year
* Qtrly net sales $1,804.2 million versus $1,895.6 million
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $7.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimates incremental slotting fees for innovation launches negatively impacted q1 net sales growth by about 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: