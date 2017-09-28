FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ConAgra Brands Inc Q1 EPS $0.36 from continuing operations
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 中午12点19分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-ConAgra Brands Inc Q1 EPS $0.36 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ConAgra Brands Inc:

* ConAgra Brands reports strong first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.46​

* Qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment increased 2% to $616 million

* Q1 net sales for grocery & snacks segment decreased 2% to $746 million

* Qtrly ‍net sales for foodservice segment decreased 6% to $252 million​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Reaffirms fiscal 2018 outlook​

* ‍Fiscal 2018 outlook includes expected results of Wesson Oil business for full fiscal year​

* Qtrly ‍net sales $1,804.2 million versus $1,895.6​ million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $7.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates incremental slotting fees for innovation launches negatively impacted q1 net sales growth by about 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below